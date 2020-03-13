US Soccer sorry for 'offensive' claims

LOS ANGELES • US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro has issued an apology for the "offence and pain caused" after the federation claimed in court documents that playing for the men's national team carries more responsibility and requires a higher level of skill than that demanded of women players.

It made the claims in papers filed this week in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the US women's national team against the federation in March last year.

The apology came hours after being ripped by a major sponsor.

"We are extremely disappointed with the unacceptable and offensive comments made by US Soccer," the Coca-Cola Company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Coca-Cola Co is firm in its commitment to gender equality, fairness and women's empowerment in the United States and around the world and we expect the same from our partners."

The company is also a long-established corporate partner of Fifa, football's world governing body.

Cordeiro followed by saying the legal language did not reflect US Soccer's true "values" or appreciation of the women's team.

"On behalf of US Soccer, I sincerely apologise for the offence and pain caused by language in this week's court filing," he said.

"I have made it clear to our legal team that even as we debate facts and figures in the course of this case, we must do so with the utmost respect not only for our women's national team players but also for all female athletes around the world."

The women players' lawsuit accuses the federation of gender discrimination and demands US$66 million (S$92.5 million) in damages. Both sides have requested a summary judgment seeking a ruling in their favour before the May 5 trial.

In its submission this week, US Soccer argued that the hostile environments in which the men's team play are "unmatched by anything" the women's team must face.

It also argued: "The job of (a men's national team) player (competing against senior men's national teams) requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than does the job of (a women's national team) player (competing against senior women's national teams)."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE