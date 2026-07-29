US midfielder Berhalter joins Middlesbrough on four-year deal

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Sebastian Berhalter of the U.S. looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Wayrynen

July 28 - American midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has signed a four-year deal with Middlesbrough, the English Championship club announced on Tuesday, after featuring in all five of the U.S.'s World Cup games this summer.

• London-born Berhalter joins the second-tier English side from Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, whom he helped reach the MLS Cup final last season with 16 goal involvements.

• The 25-year-old played in all five of the U.S.'s World Cup games, providing a goal and an assist in the country's group-stage loss to Turkey.

• Berhalter, who scored six goals and added seven assists in MLS this season, is reunited with childhood friend and compatriot Aidan Morris, with whom he spent time at Columbus Crew and with the U.S. men's national team.

• Berhalter said he has been watching Middlesbrough closely over the past two years and "kind of fell in love with the club." REUTERS