US has seized more than 50 drones near World Cup sites, DHS says

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Drones are barred within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level for fan events throughout the country.

WASHINGTON - US agencies have seized more than 50 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since the start of the tournament last week, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said June 18.

In Kansas City, a joint federal-city counter-drone team intercepted eight drones on June 17 during World Cup 2026 events at Kansas City (Arrowhead) Stadium and FIFA Fan Festival. The Federal Aviation Administration has barred drones from flying over World Cup 2026 matches and related fan events across the United States.

The Homeland Security Department said there have been more than 150 drone incursions into prohibited airspace at eight game locations, including three dozen incidents in Atlanta.

During match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers. Drones are barred within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level for fan events throughout the country.

The FAA said drone operators who enter restricted airspace without approval can face fines of up to $100,000, along with criminal charges and confiscation of the drone.

The FBI also has drone mitigation teams it will station around World Cup stadiums.

A man pleaded guilty last year after he was charged with violating defense airspace by flying a drone over an NFL AFC playoff game in Baltimore in Jan 2025; a Massachusetts man was charged with unlawfully flying a drone near the finish line of the April 2024 Boston Marathon, which prompted law enforcement to seize it mid-air. REUTERS