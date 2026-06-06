US get World Cup prayer as Pope Leo roots for home team

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Pope Leo said he will be supporting the US football team when the World Cup starts on June 11.

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT – Pope Leo may have traded his life in Chicago for the ornate apartments at the Vatican's apostolic palace, but he still plans to root for his old national team at the World Cup this month.

Pope Leo, the first US leader of the global Catholic Church, told a journalist aboard his flight from Rome to Madrid on June 6 that he will be supporting the US football team when the 48-team tournament starts on June 11.

"I would certainly support the US," said the pontiff. "I don't know how many games I'll be able to see but I wish them all the best."

The US, who are co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, will play Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D.

Pope Leo, originally from a south Chicago suburb, served as a missionary and bishop in Peru for decades before becoming Pope. He said in an interview last year he would root for Peru over the US in any football match-ups.

Peru failed to qualify for this year's tournament, opening up a papal blessing for the US team.

The Pope, who is on a week-long tour of Spain and the Canary Islands, also revealed a firm preference on June 6 between bitter Spanish football rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Asked by another journalist which of those teams he roots for, Leo, born Robert Prevost, paused briefly. "The Pope is for all teams," he responded. "Prevost is for Real Madrid." REUTERS