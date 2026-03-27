US forward Macario returns home, joins NWSL's San Diego Wave from Chelsea

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Nov 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; USA forward Catarina Macario (20) dribbles the ball against Italy during the first half at Inter&Co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

March 27 - United States forward Catarina Macario has joined San Diego Wave from Chelsea, returning home after signing what the National Women's Soccer League team on Friday called one of the largest contracts in women's soccer history.

Macario, who spent time in San Diego as a youth after moving from Brazil, signed a contract that runs through the 2030 season under the NWSL’s new High Impact Player Rule, a mechanism created last December that allows clubs to spend up to $1 million over the salary cap on designated players.

"Cat is a world-class player who has consistently performed at the highest levels of the game," Wave Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton said in a media release. "She is an intelligent, technical and creative attacker with exceptional vision and composure in the final third."

Macario, who became a U.S. citizen in 2020, joined Chelsea in 2023 and helped the club secure back-to-back Women’s Super League titles in each of the next two years along with an FA Cup and a League Cup during her time in London.

On the international stage, Macario has 16 goals in 29 appearances since her debut in 2021. She was also a member of the U.S. team that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"From my first conversations with the club, I felt the ambition and the vision for what we can accomplish together, including bringing trophies to this city," said Macario, who will be introduced to fans during halftime of their home game on Saturday.

"I’m grateful for the belief they’ve shown in me, and I can’t wait to get started and give everything for this team and my community." REUTERS