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Somali football referee denied entry into US, will miss World Cup debut

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Somalian referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan had been set to be the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup but he was denied entry to the United States over the weekend.

Somalian referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan had been set to be the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup but he was denied entry to the United States over the weekend.

PHOTO: AFP

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The United States denied entry over the weekend to football referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to be the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup match.

A FIFA spokesperson said on June 8 that Artan will not be able to train and officiate at the World Cup - which kicks off on June 11 - after he was not allowed to enter the United States.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” the spokesperson said.

The US Customs and Border Patrol, without naming him, said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on June 6 and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

The agency did not elaborate on those concerns, but said the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry.

“Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection,” the CBP said.

The Trump administration’s strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup. Last year, Washington imposed a sweeping travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan, who was named the Confederation of African Football’s Best Male Referee for 2025, had a valid visa, according to media reports.

Somalia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.