US approaching knockout stage as fresh start, says co-captain Lindsey Horan

AUCKLAND – The United States are using their trip to the knockout stage to make a fresh start at the Women’s World Cup, as the four-time champions try to shake off a frustrating group stage before facing formidable rivals Sweden.

The Americans are going for an unprecedented third consecutive title but just squeezed into the round of 16 after being held to a draw by both the Netherlands and Portugal.

“It’s a new tournament starting now,” said co-captain Lindsey Horan, adding that the team needed to rekindle their joy for the game in order to succeed.

“Once we get a little bit more of that joy back... things are going to move a little bit better on the field, we’re going to have more rhythm, more confidence and things will come.”

Embracing joy became a tricky subject for the team, however, as they were the targets of criticism for dancing and smiling with fans at Eden Park after the 0-0 draw against Portugal that allowed them to proceed in the tournament.

That result saw them advance from their group in second behind the Netherlands with just one win from three games.

Horan’s old teammate and mentor, Carli Lloyd, levelled some of the toughest critiques during a Fox broadcast, questioning the team’s mentality after an underwhelming performance.

“It’s kind of frustrating for me,” Horan said, calling the comments “noise” she needed to put to the back of her mind.

“You can’t question that we weren’t working as hard as we possibly could. We know that things could have been better. We know that we could have done more.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but I always want to defend my team and say you have no idea what is going on behind the scenes.”

The Americans hope to quieten the naysayers in Melbourne on Sunday against Sweden, an opponent with whom they have a long history, having met in the group stage in six previous editions of the World Cup.

“One of the biggest battles for us is an opponent like this,” added Horan.

“I think we are getting better but we need to raise the standard because all these European teams and all these teams around the world are catching up.”

The Swedes have unleashed an array of weapons at the World Cup, with their set-piece prowess giving opponents perhaps the toughest time.

“That’s a team that can bring, you know, the aerial presence (in) set pieces, the crossing ability and getting people in the box,” said Horan. “So I think that’s one thing that we actually need to match defensively.” REUTERS, AFP