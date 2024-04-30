US and Mexico withdraw bid for 2027 Women's World Cup, eye 2031

U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and will instead focus on securing the 2031 edition, the national governing bodies said on Monday.

The decision comes less than three weeks before the FIFA Congress chooses the hosts on May 17 and leaves Brazil and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as the remaining candidates for the 2027 event.

"Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking – and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximise its impact across the globe," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a joint statement.

Last November, South Africa also withdrew their bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and said they would instead focus on the 2031 tournament.

Australia and New Zealand held the 2023 finals, which Spain won. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026. REUTERS

