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Uruguay forced to delay trip to US for World Cup opener: Reports

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The Uruguay team training in Mexico on June 13. Uruguay were scheduled to travel to Miami for their Group H opener against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

The Uruguay team training in Mexico on June 13. Uruguay were scheduled to travel to Miami for their Group H opener against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Uruguay’s trip from Mexico to the United States for their World Cup campaign was delayed on June 14 due to an error regarding the documentation required for the flight, local media reported.

The flight was delayed by several hours because the paperwork FIFA needed to process the trip was not ready at the time of take-off.

Uruguay, who are based in Playa del Carmen, were scheduled to travel to Miami for their Group H opener against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

The situation could also force the cancellation of the mandatory press conference that coach Marcelo Bielsa and Jose Maria Gimenez were scheduled to hold.

The Uruguayan Football Association and FIFA did not immediately respond to request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.