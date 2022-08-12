Unsettled Silva will 'respect City'

LONDON • Bernardo Silva revealed on Wednesday that he has been open with Manchester City over where he sees his future amid speculation he could be Barcelona's next big-money signing.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a vital part of the City side who have won four Premier League titles in the past five seasons.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last Friday that he would not stand in Silva's way should he wish to leave Manchester.

However, the English champions are set to demand a fee in excess of £80 million (S$133.8 million) that Barcelona will struggle to match unless there are a number of significant departures from the Nou Camp.

"My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want," Silva told ESPN.

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens.

"It's a big club and they don't want players who are not happy. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go.

"Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful."

Barcelona have already spent around €150 million (S$212.3 million) this summer on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, as well as adding Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

However, all five are still to be registered for the start of the La Liga season this weekend due to the Spanish league's financial controls. Barcelona have used a series of "financial levers" to allow them to spend on new players despite an estimated debt of €1.3 billion.

The Catalans have sold off 25 per cent of their La Liga TV rights for the next 25 years and almost 50 per cent of Barca Studios, which manages the club's digital business and audio-visual productions.

City, meanwhile, are set to sign Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Belgian side Anderlecht for a fee of between €10 million and €15 million, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano.

The club had initially targeted Marc Cucurella, but he has since joined rivals Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gomez, 21, will be City's fifth new arrival after striker Erling Haaland, forward Julian Alvarez, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

In other transfer news, Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on a five-year deal from Serie A side Sampdoria for €15 million. The 22-year-old registered two goals and four assists over 49 appearances for the Genoa-based side.

