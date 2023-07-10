‘Unpredictable’ Trinity Rodman sends World Cup message with brace for US against Wales

SAN FRANCISCO – Trinity Rodman turned up the tempo and scored twice as the United States beat Wales 2-0 in San Jose on Sunday in a pre-Women’s World Cup friendly, making a timely push for a starting place.

Rodman, the daughter of former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman, came on as a substitute after the interval with the US struggling to break down a determined Welsh defence.

But the 21-year-old changed the course of the game, making a strong case for a starting spot when the US open their Group E campaign against Vietnam in Auckland on July 22.

US coach Vlatko Andonovski said Rodman had brought the team exactly what he wanted.

“Trinity came in and had a test to fulfil... to raise the pace and the tempo of the game a little bit and we saw that the tempo changed dramatically,” he said.

“Obviously, the goal that she scored, the second goal, I think that’s a world class goal.”

Wales, ranked 30th in the world, have never qualified for a major tournament. They had their backs against the wall for the opening half, with the home side enjoying 75 per cent possession but creating few openings.

Rodman, introduced in place of Alex Morgan, injected some energy and invention into the attack and provided the breakthrough in the 76th minute.

Sophia Smith, 22, got behind the Welsh defence down the left and then slipped the ball across into the path of Rodman, who slotted home the simple chance.

Rodman then made sure of the victory, winning the ball on the edge of the box with a physical challenge that was overlooked by the referee, before curling a superb shot into the top corner.

Andonovski said Rodman gave him some interesting options in attack due to her and Smith’s ability to swop positions.

“It just makes it a little more unpredictable because of how they play, they play a lot by instinct as well,” he said.

“They understand the game and use their instincts. They have the freedom to roam from one to another position to impose themselves to the game.”