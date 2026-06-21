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Universidad de Chile coach Gago suffers heart attack

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June 20 - Universidad de Chile coach Fernando Gago suffered an acute heart attack, the Chilean club said on Saturday.

"Gago was admitted in the early hours of June 19 with an acute heart attack. He underwent a procedure to treat coronary heart disease caused by the blockage of a mid-segment of the artery," the club said in a statement.

Local media first reported that Gago was taken to hospital hours after Universidad de Chile's 2-0 win over O'Higgins on Thursday.

Gago, 40, is a former Argentina midfielder who played for Boca Juniors, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Valencia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.