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Universidad de Chile coach Gago discharged after heart attack

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June 23 - Universidad de Chile coach Fernando Gago has been discharged after suffering an acute heart attack last week, the Chilean club said on Monday.

The 40-year-old, who was appointed in March this year, was hospitalised in the early hours of Friday with the heart attack. The illness "was treated with angioplasty procedures that restored blood flow to his heart," the club said, citing the report from the hospital where he was admitted.

Gago’s condition improved following the treatment and he was subsequently discharged. He will continue his recovery at home, the club said.

Local media reported that Gago was taken to hospital hours after Universidad de Chile's 2-0 win over O'Higgins on Thursday. The club is currently placed third in the Lida de Primera standings.

Gago is a former Argentina midfielder who played for Boca Juniors, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Valencia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.