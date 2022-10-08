United's lack of intensity still an issue for ten Hag

NICOSIA - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the main issue holding back his side was a lack of intensity after they had to fight back from a goal down to beat Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 3-2 away in the Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors trailed 1-0 at half-time before Marcus Rashford, with a double, and substitute Anthony Martial scored in the second half to inspire their comeback.

The Group E win, which left United on six points and three behind leaders Real Sociedad, came four days after United were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League.

"We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum, because only good for me is good enough - and at this moment, by far, we are not that good," said ten Hag, whose side travel to Everton on Sunday.

"We have seen on Sunday and we have to do much better. The main problem is, and that is what we did in games before much better - intensity. We have to bring every game the intensity on the pitch.

"That was the big difference between City and us, so that is the demand to our squad, to all of our players, you have to take responsibility for that."

In Group A, a much-changed Arsenal side eased to a 3-0 home win over Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt for their second victory in as many games in the competition.

With an eye on Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made eight changes from the side that beat Tottenham 3-1 last Saturday but the players that came in, like Eddie Nketiah, made an impression.

Before the game, Nketiah expressed his disappointment not to have played more this season after signing a new contract in the summer - he has yet to start in the Premier League with eight substitute appearances - but he nabbed the opener while Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira also scored.

Arteta later hailed Nketiah's progress over the last couple of years but claimed there was still room for improvement.

"I am really happy to have him in the team. He has the qualities to play for this team in any role - as a starter, finisher, however you call him," the Spaniard said.

"You have to look at what you have done (which is) great, but what can you do better? That's his mentality and this is where we want to take him."

