United without attacking trio

LONDON • Manchester United are facing the prospect of playing their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester today without forwards Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

While Rashford was replaced at half-time on Thursday after he felt a "little twinge" during their Europa League 1-0 victory at AC Milan, Martial and Cavani were not in the travelling squad at all.

Martial is recovering from a knock to his hip. Solskjaer said Rashford was "most unlikely" to recover for today's trip to the King Power Stadium, while Cavani's participation would depend on the Uruguayan's progress.

"Edinson has worked really hard and joined in training sessions. Towards the end, he needs to top it up to feel 100 per cent ready for the game and hasn't really got there yet," said Solskjaer, whose team are unbeaten in 14 games across all competitions.

"It's down to him, he doesn't want to come in and look off the pace. Hopefully he can be ready for Sunday but I'm not sure."

Without the attacking trio, it is likely that Mason Greenwood will lead the attack alongside Daniel James. But the 19-year-old striker has yet to find his feet this season, scoring only four goals in 38 games in all competitions.

However, United were boosted by the return of Paul Pogba, who made his first appearance since the first week of February, coming on for the second half and scoring the winner against Milan.

The Frenchman has a contract until next year but Solskjaer refused to be drawn into discussing the midfielder's future at Old Trafford.

"I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation," he said. "Of course we've got discussions and talks.

"When you see Paul playing... when you see him come back to training, it shows how much he cares for us, how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here."

United have won both their previous FA Cup ties against Leicester, although the most recent was back in 1976. Across all competitions, the Foxes are winless in their last 13 meetings since the 5-3 league win in 2014 - their only victory in the last 25 editions of this match-up, a run that includes 19 losses.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has said that defender Ricardo Pereira will miss the game due to a minor hamstring strain.

The Portugal international suffered the injury during last week's 5-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

Dennis Praet is available following a two-month absence because of a hamstring issue, while fellow midfielder James Maddison, who has been out with a hip injury, is edging closer to a return.

"They are a fabulous team and have players of quality," added Rodgers of the Red Devils.

"We're coming off a good performance (5-0 win over Sheffield United last Sunday), defensively strong with great creativity.

"If you want to do well in this competition, you have to beat the best teams."

LEICESTER V MAN UTD

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.55am