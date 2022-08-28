United win again but can still improve, says ten Hag

LONDON • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that there is much room for improvement, even as his team maintained their revival after Bruno Fernandes clinched a 1-0 Premier League win at Southampton yesterday.

The Red Devils sat bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. But they have recovered from that embarrassing start to secure successive league victories for the first time since February.

"We are really happy with this result. We created some really good chances," ten Hag told BT Sport.

"It is the start of the season, it is tough, you have to battle. We did that today, and you get rewarded.

"We kept control straight after half-time. We moved the ball around and we created three really good chances straight after half-time and that is how I see football and how I want us to play.

"There is room for improvement, and to control more. We can improve, it is clear."

The Dutchman named the same starting line-up that defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, meaning unsettled star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire were both on the bench.

Ronaldo, keen to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes this Thursday, was largely anonymous when he came on for the last 22 minutes.

Casemiro helped United close out the win as the Brazil midfielder made his debut in a 10-minute substitute appearance following his move from Real Madrid.

United were some way short of the intensity and quality that inspired their win against Liverpool.

But they showed the grit so badly lacking in the first two games as they kept Southampton at bay after Fernandes' goal.

Ten Hag will be pleased that Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez stood firm at centre-back, rewarding his decision to keep Maguire on the sidelines.

Although United were never dominant, they conjured an impressive move to break the deadlock in the 55th minute. A flurry of passes scythed through the Southampton midfield and Diogo Dalot curled a cross towards Fernandes, who guided the ball past Gavin Bazunu from just inside the area.

"It doesn't feel good because we deserved more today," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said on the BBC. "I think we had more chances and more shots on goal. In the end we gave them one or two situations in the second half and they scored one beautiful goal.

"We didn't manage to score and that was the difference today."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE