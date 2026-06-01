United States beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warm-up

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May 31 - The United States earned an encouraging 3-2 win over Senegal in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic scoring one goal and creating another before Folarin Balogun struck the second-half winner.

Sergino Dest put the hosts ahead after seven minutes, tapping in Pulisic's cross from the left, before Pulisic doubled the advantage in the 20th minute with a composed finish from a tight angle after rounding the goalkeeper.

Senegal reduced the deficit just before halftime through captain Sadio Mane, who finished off a quick counter-attack after Habib Diarra's through ball split the American backline.

Balogun had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half before Mane capitalised on a defensive error to equalise in the 52nd minute.

The AS Monaco striker made no mistake just past the hour mark, however, meeting Tim Weah's cross to restore the lead and seal victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The United States, who will co-host the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, have one more warm-up against Germany on Saturday before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12.

Senegal play their first Group I match, against France, on June 16 and will also face Iraq and Norway. REUTERS