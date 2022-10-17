'United should have won'

LONDON - Manchester United and a goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.

Showing a passion and solidity sometimes lacking from their hosts, the visitors had the best chance of the game with an extraordinary double header from Joelinton in the first half that came first off the crossbar then the post.

Teammate Callum Wilson also had a strong penalty shout denied, with the Magpies now recording only one defeat in 10 games as their bid to reach the Europa League for the first time since 2012-13 gathered pace.

Feted before the game for reaching 700 club goals in his career, Ronaldo, who was handed just his second top-flight start of the season, twice had the ball in the back of the net.

But he was offside for the first, while the second was disallowed when he cheekily nicked the ball and stroked it home after claiming a free kick had been taken.

Ronaldo has scored only twice this season for United, with some pundits already declaring the twilight of his brilliant career, and he was replaced by Marcus Rashford 18 minutes from time.

The 37-year-old was unable to breach Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, and neither could summer signing Antony, as his record of scoring in his first three league games ended on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's side have kept a clean sheet in four of their 10 league games - a record only bettered by reigning champions Manchester City.

In August, City boss Pep Guardiola described Newcastle as "one of the toughest opponents in the league" after a 3-3 draw and their stalemate in Manchester was further proof of the team's improvement since the Saudi takeover.

On another clean sheet, this time against a "Big Six" side with ambitions to qualify for the Champions League, Howe said: "Yeah you'd take that. It's been a very positive start to the season, the players have given everything and that's all you can ask for. The team spirit is very high at the moment.

"Every team needs a solid base. I also have to compliment the guys in front, we have some really good athletes who break up play.

"You want goals at the other end but I believe we have players that can hurt teams.

"Especially in the first half, I thought we were very good. Joelinton had the two chances when he hit the woodwork, we could potentially have had a penalty for the challenge on Callum."

The result left the Red Devils fifth on 16 points, with Newcastle sixth a point behind while having played one game more.

United boss Erik ten Hag was happy with the effort from his players but rued their lack of cutting edge as he tasted his first draw in the league. "The performance was good, a clean sheet, we pressed well, we controlled the game and in stages, we were good on the ball - especially in the second half," the Dutchman said.

"Then, we dictated the game and in the end, we could, we should have scored the winning goal. One from Fred, and then Rashford had to score... We deserved this with a physical performance against one of the most physical teams."

