United need to 'raise level' to have a chance

MANCHESTER • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said his compatriot Jurgen Klopp is "one of the best, if not the best coach" around but said his side can stop Liverpool "if we raise our level".

The last time the sides met in October, the Red Devils were humbled 5-0 at Old Trafford in the dying days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure.

But ahead of the English Premier League rematch at Anfield today, Rangnick said: "Although we might be the underdogs for most people, we still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top performance, then we have a chance to get three points...

"We need to be more compact, more aggressive, more on the front foot, but still make sure we have all the players behind the ball... against a team that is probably one of the best - if not the best - in creating moments which they can be dangerous from in and around the box."

But the German's task will be made tougher with Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Fred all set to miss the game through injury. Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw could be out for the rest of the season. However, Bruno Fernandes is available despite being involved in a car accident on the way to training yesterday.

It has been a poor season for United and consequently they have sought Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag to take over at the helm next season. However, the Dutch side are doing everything possible to thwart the advances of United.

Following Ajax's 2-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday, technical director Gerry Hamstra told ESPN: "We are doing everything we can to keep him on board. Contract extension offered? Yes. More money? Everything that comes with it, without going into detail.

"Erik can ultimately determine his own future. He is old and wise enough for that... We really hope he stays; it makes sense that there is interest in him. If he doesn't stay, we have to be ready."

While United are set for another trophyless season, their bitter rivals Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

Having won the League Cup in February, they now face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month, Villarreal in the first leg of the European semi-final next Wednesday and trail league leaders City (74) by one point with seven games left.

But defender Virgil van Dijk said talk of a historic quadruple puts extra pressure on the team.

"Nobody did the quadruple and there is a reason for it - because it is almost impossible," he said.

"All this talk about quadruple or treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us.

"It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings.

"Anything can happen."

Klopp, who has a full squad for today, is not looking too far ahead.

Focusing on United under Rangnick, he said: "You can see the changes he has made and the parts he has improved... Ralf has organised them with a clear structure.

"United have played some really good games but, even when they win, it's difficult to gain momentum. But they concede less now."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am