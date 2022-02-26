United need to keep winning, says Rangnick

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged his players to keep up the momentum when they host Watford in the Premier League today.

Fourth-placed United's spot in the Champions League places is far from secure after Arsenal's last-gasp 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

The Gunners are in fifth position on 45 points, one behind Rangnick's men but have two matches in hand on the Red Devils.

United, who have been inconsistent for much of the season, have at least shown they have the will to fight back in their last two games.

They led Leeds 2-0 last weekend, conceded two goals in quick succession, before winning 4-2.

In midweek, in the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16, United came back from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Rangnick said yesterday he wants to see more of the same kind of mentality from his side.

"It's a very important game, but this is the case with almost every fixture. We have to keep the momentum against Watford and then be ready for the upcoming games afterwards," he added.

"We are fully aware we have to win the game tomorrow. They have three fast, physical strikers, always looking for the transitional moments, playing pretty direct, so this is their biggest threat."

United, unbeaten in seven league games, are aiming to make it three league wins in a row for the first time this year ahead of a tough fixture list next month when they play against Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool and also the second leg against Atletico.

"It (March) could be defining in the season, but for us it only makes sense to take one game after the other," Rangnick added.

"The job is to... play to the highest possible level tomorrow at home, hopefully win the game against Watford and then we have a normal week to prepare for the derby against City (on March 6)."

He will again be without Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay today due to injury and illness respectively, while Anthony Elanga could start after impressing with the equaliser against Atletico, as Marcus Rashford struggled.

Watford, in 19th, are in relegation trouble but Roy Hodgson's men can remain positive after losing just once in their last four away games in the Premier League.

Joshua King, Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka are doubts for the Hornets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V WATFORD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm