On The Ball

United flounder as Rangnick blunders

While Ralf Rangnick is a hugely influential thinker, the better coached team often seems to be United's opponents. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ralf Rangnick began his brief reign at Manchester United with a surprise. His responsibilities include aiding their search for their next manager. On day one, Rangnick said he could recommend himself. Ten weeks in, few others are nominating the German for a longer stay at the helm. Many would echo Paul Scholes' blunt verdict that he is a sporting director rather than a manager. He may be safe for the season - having an interim after an interim would be absurd - but his time has been unimpressive.

A return of 22 points from 11 games sounds decent, until it is factored in that United have not faced Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, or that displays have been worse than underwhelming results.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top