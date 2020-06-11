United call off friendly after Stoke virus case

LONDON • Manchester United's friendly against Stoke was axed at the last minute on Tuesday after Michael O'Neill, the Championship club's manager, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The second-tier side had arrived at United's training ground for the game when they were informed the Northern Irishman, who had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, had been infected with the disease.

Stoke said in a statement: "He (O'Neill) will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with coaching staff and players."

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are confident none of their players or staff came into contact with the Potters boss - the visiting side did not use any of the facilities used by United personnel - so quarantine measures have not been imposed.

Football in England has been suspended since March 13 owing to the pandemic, but the Premier League is set to restart next Wednesday, with the Championship following suit three days later.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, who resume their top-flight campaign at Tottenham on June 19, are reportedly aiming to play another home friendly with West Brom, but talks with the Championship side are still ongoing.

The rest of the Premier League season - there are nine full rounds left - will be held behind closed doors owing to the pandemic. This includes the June 21 Merseyside derby between runaway leaders Liverpool and Everton.

The game will be held at Goodison Park after the local authorities yesterday decided against staging it at a neutral venue.

But the lack of match-day revenue will be a blow, especially as clubs already incurred a total loss of £600 million (S$1.06 billion) in the 2018-19 season, even before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Analysis from football finance experts Vysyble revealed that the 20 clubs suffered the combined huge loss despite record revenues of £5.15 billion.

The financial impact of Covid-19 is set to deliver a huge blow to the Premier League, even if its plans to complete the current season behind closed doors go smoothly. The sides face paying a reported £330 million to broadcasters in rebates as matches will not be completed on schedule - the term was supposed to have finished last month.

An estimated £126 million could also be lost in match-day income from gate receipts and hospitality.

"Covid-19 is not the cause of football's financial distress. It is merely the accelerant on what our data has very clearly... identified as a much longer-term problem," said Vysyble director Roger Bell.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS