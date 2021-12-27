United 'adapting' well to Rangnick's playing style

LONDON • Manchester United have been out of action since Dec 11 due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, resulting in the postponement of their English Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since his appointment as interim manager on Nov 29, Ralf Rangnick has not had much time to work with his players.

But the Red Devils have already started adapting to the German's demands, midfielder Nemanja Matic said, despite the disruptions.

United are unbeaten in three games in all competitions under Rangnick since he arrived at Old Trafford and they travel to relegation-threatened Newcastle today.

The 63-year-old is a proponent of "gegenpressing" - a style of football in which teams press high and use counter-pressing to win the ball back as soon as possible.

There are strong rumours that Rangnick intends to move for players better suited to his philosophy when the transfer window opens next week, with RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips both linked.

However, Matic, one of those whose place is at risk, believes the current players are good enough to match Rangnick's expectations.

"We understand his ideas and what he wants to play. Slowly, we will be where he wants us to be. It's a bit of everything, not just pressing... You must be physically ready and play well tactically," the 33-year-old Serb said.

"Every manager (who) comes to a new club needs a period to adapt. We will take some time but we have enough talent in the squad to understand quickly and play how he wants us to.

"We are already adapting to him. It's the beginning, but we're all positive and we will see in the future."

After Newcastle, United host Burnley on Thursday and Wolverhampton Wanderers next Monday.

Rangnick is experiencing English football's festive crunch for the first time and while he accepts the tradition, he feels the League Cup should be sacrificed for the sake of player welfare.

"It is a big tradition in England to play on Boxing Day or the 27th, even on the 30th or the 2nd of January," he said. "I think we should stick to and respect this tradition, but... England is the only country in the top five leagues in Europe that plays two Cup competitions."

The injured Paul Pogba is the only absentee for United, while the Magpies will miss Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Isaac Hayden.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes he will have a huge task facing Rangnick's team today.

"He's one of the culture-change managers who's brought in a lot of new ideas that a lot of people have followed. A definite pioneer of the game," he added. "He's someone I've had a couple of conversations with over the years and someone I highly respect and admire."

