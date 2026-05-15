Straitstimes.com header logo

Union Saint Gilloise beat Anderlecht to win Belgian Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini putting them 2-1 up in extra time during the Belgian "Croky Cup" football final against RSC Anderlecht in Brussels on May 14, 2026. Union won 3-1.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini putting them 2-1 up in extra time during the Belgian "Croky Cup" football final against RSC Anderlecht in Brussels on May 14, 2026. Union won 3-1.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

BRUSSELS – Union Saint-Gilloise struck twice in extra time to beat Anderlecht 3-1 on May 14 and lift the Belgian Cup for the second time in three years.

Substitutes Mohammed Fuseini and Kevin Rodriguez scored in the first 10 minutes of extra time, after the two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Union took the lead in the 74th minute through Argentinian defender Kevin Mac Allister after they had dominated proceedings.

Earlier they had a glancing header into the net from a free kick by English-born captain Christian Burgess ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.

Anderlecht, whose supporters halted proceedings during the match with the smoke from their pyrotechnics making it hard for the players to see, equalised in the 80th minute from a set piece, finished off by Mihajlo Cvetkovic. REUTERS

More on this topic
Chelsea seek FA Cup salvation after tumultuous season, Man City still eye treble
Man City still alive but need Arsenal slip: Pep Guardiola
See more on

Belgium

Football matches

European football

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.