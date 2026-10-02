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Union of Arab FA's expresses support for Infantino

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Soccer Football - FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup - Final - Spain v North Korea - Stadion Miejski LKS, Lodz, Poland - September 27, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Soccer Football - FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup - Final - Spain v North Korea - Stadion Miejski LKS, Lodz, Poland - September 27, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Oct 2 - The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) expressed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino after a board meeting in Jeddah on Thursday.

Six heads of Arab associations, including Qatar and 2030 World Cup co-hosts Morocco, had previously announced their backing for Infantino in August.

Infantino, who is seeking re-election in March, has faced growing opposition since his bid in July to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, which he was forced to abandon.

In a statement issued after its 81st board meeting, UAFA, which represents 22 Arab associations, welcomed FIFA's recent efforts to strengthen cooperation with national, regional and continental football bodies.

It also offered its support for Infantino, saying the Swiss had "strengthened unity across the global football community".

The statement comes after the Gulf Football Federation, which represents eight national associations, also publicly backed Infantino on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Swiss Football Association became the latest FA to withdraw its support for Infantino's re-election bid. European football's governing body UEFA has pledged to present a rival candidate before the November deadline.

Last week, Infantino wrote to FIFA's 211 member associations proposing an independent review of the governing body's decision-making processes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.