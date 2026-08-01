Union kick off Belgian season with Super Cup win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BRUGES, Belgium, July 31 - Union Saint Gilloise came from behind to win the season-opening Super Cup in Belgium on Friday, beating last year's champions Club Brugge on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydelstadion.

New South African signing Relebohile Mofokeng struck home the winning kick as Union edged their hosts 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Nicolo Trosoldi put Brugge in the lead four minutes into the second half as he volleyed home from an acute angle at close range, but the match was taken to spot kicks after Union's Argentine centre back Kevin Mac Allister equalised with 13 minutes to play.

All the penalties in the shootout were converted except for that of Cheveyo Tsawa, the teenager freshly signed from FC Zurich, whose effort was saved by Union keeper Vic Chambaere.

It was Union’s second success in the Super Cup after their success over Club Brugge two years ago. REUTERS