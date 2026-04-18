Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

BERLIN, April 18 - Union Berlin slumped to a 2-1 home loss against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, condemning their new manager Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first woman head coach, to a losing debut on the bench.

Eta, the club's former Under-19 coach appointed as interim manager last week following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, will lead the men’s first team until the end of the campaign before moving to the club’s women’s side.

She became the first female assistant coach in the German top flight with Union in 2023 but her appointment this time has triggered derogatory social media comments, which have been condemned by the club.

Patrick Wimmer put the relegation-threatened Wolves ahead in the 11th minute before Dzenan Pejcinovic doubled their lead a minute after halftime.

The hosts pulled a goal back through Oliver Burke in the 86th minute but could not find an equaliser. REUTERS