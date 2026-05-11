Straitstimes.com header logo

Union Berlin's Eta celebrates first win as Bundesliga's first female head coach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin interim coach Marie-Louise Eta reacts REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin interim coach Marie-Louise Eta reacts REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Google Preferred Source badge

May 11 - Union Berlin's Marie‑Louise Eta celebrated her first victory since becoming the German top flight's first female head coach after her side recorded 3-1 a win over Mainz 05 on Sunday.

Eta, whose appointment triggered derogatory social media comments, took over as interim manager in April following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart and will lead the side until the end of the campaign before moving to the women’s team next season.

After back-to-back defeats in her first two games in charge, Union picked up a point against Koln earlier this month and Eta told broadcaster DAZN she was delighted to get a win at the fourth attempt.

“It's been about doing the job as well as possible, getting points, winning games, and that's what we've worked for each day," she said.

“You're happy, you want to win games. That's always the case, and so it was today as well. The way it happened was great too, how we managed to pull it off.

"We have invested a lot. So it's great that we could get the three points here today, and show a good performance," Eta said.

"That's important for me, too."

Union face Augsburg on Saturday in their final match of the season. REUTERS

See more on

Media

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.