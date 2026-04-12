Union Berlin appoint Eta as Bundesliga's first female head coach

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Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - S.C. Braga v 1. FC Union Berlin - Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal - November 29, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin interim joint assistant manager Marie-Louise Eta becomes the first senior female coach to be actively involved in a men's Champions League match REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

April 12 - Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim coach until the end of the season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, the Bundesliga club said late on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will become the first female head coach in the German top flight.

The capital club parted ways with Baumgart after a 3-1 defeat at FC Heidenheim on Saturday which left Union 11th in the standings.

"Our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure. I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task," Eta said in a statement.

"One of Union's strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations. And, of course, I am convinced that we will secure the crucial points with the team."

Eta has been coaching Union's Under-19 team and will take charge of the club's women's team from next season. She became the first female assistant coach in the German top flight with Union in 2023.

Union host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg on Saturday. REUTERS