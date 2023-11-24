'Unfollow us': German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players

BERLIN - The German football association (DFB) on Nov 23 condemned racist abuse directed at members of the under-17 national team on social media and warned offenders it could pursue legal action.

The DFB posted a picture of four team members after Germany’s 3-2 win over the USA in the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

But some social media users made a number of racist comments insulting the players in the picture – Charles Herrmann, Almugera Kabar, Paris Brunner and Fayssal Harchaoui – all of whom are non-white.

After the insults, the DFB restricted comments on the post and issued a statement saying “we are proud of the diversity in our U17s, who are currently playing their hearts out on the pitch in Indonesia.”

“Our committment to diversity is firmly anchored in the DFB Statutes, as are values of tolerance and respect.

“If you do not share these values, please unfollow us. Discriminatory and racist comments have no place here and will be deleted accordingly. We will take legal action against offensive content.”

World Cup winner in 2014 Jerome Boateng, 35, spoke out on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov 23.

“German junior national players were racially insulted after a win at the World Cup for Germany? In 2023? Are you serious? When will this ever stop?“ he posted.

Boateng, a fixture in the Germany side for several years, was subject to similar abuse during his career.

In 2016, deputy leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party Alexander Gauland said “people like him as a football player, but they don’t want to have a Boateng as a neighbour.”

Herrmann, who was named player of the match in the victory over the USA, told the DFB website on Nov 23, “we are like a family, not only on the pitch but also off it, and we will support each other no matter what.”

The side has won all of their matches at the World Cup and will take on Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday. AFP