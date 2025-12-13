Understated Aston Villa are surprise but credible title contenders

As England’s second city, Birmingham has an undeserved reputation as an unlovable industrial metropolis. It may not possess the architectural glory of central London or the assuredness of, say, Liverpool and Manchester, but it is a friendly, working-class city with considerable historical and cultural depths. Not least in the football business.

Villa Park retains some of the grandeur of football’s first golden age, the early 20th century and houses Aston Villa, a former European champion and seven-time English champion. Across town, legendary National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tom Brady and fellow American, the billionaire Tom Wagner, are attempting to make Birmingham City into a destination club. Blues, to give them the name they are known by within the West Midlands, are in the Championship and face a fight to reach the Premier League.