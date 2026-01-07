Under-fire Thomas Frank claims support of Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Thomas Frank is adamant key figures at Tottenham Hotspur are “completely aligned” about his future at the troubled English Premier League club.

Frank is fighting to save his job after a disappointing first season in charge of the north Londoners.

Tottenham are languishing in 13th place ahead of the Jan 7 trip to Bournemouth, which took place after press time, with pressure mounting on former Brentford boss Frank.

The shock departures of Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim at Chelsea and Manchester United respectively over the last few days served to underline the tenuous grip managers have on their jobs when results waver.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last three matches, but they have won only two of their last 11 in the Premier League and not scored from open play since Dec 6.

Frank’s prosaic tactics have irritated Tottenham fans and some are already calling for his dismissal.

However, the 52-year-old Dane insists he has the support of chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and co-sporting directors Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici.

“I think the biggest thing, which we are, is that we are completely aligned, so the biggest thing is that let’s say Johan, Fabio, Vinai and I are aligned. That’s the biggest thing and then we also aligned with the ownership,” Frank told reporters on Jan 6.

“Vinai is one of the best communicators I ever met, as a CEO, leader or whatever, he is absolutely excellent in that. I think I’m OK, but he is way superior, which I think is crucial internally and externally.

“He’s calm and he takes sensible decisions – two rare abilities in football, but also two absolutely crucial abilities if you want to have success long term. For me, Vinai is crucial for Tottenham to have success in many ways.

“Then, of course, we have known each other for six months, so we are getting closer and closer and know each other better and better.”

Former Arsenal executive Venkatesham backed Mikel Arteta during a rocky first 12 months at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are reaping the rewards as they sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League and Frank hopes for the same treatment at Tottenham.

“Yeah, definitely, no doubt about that, plus he also knows what good looks like and also knows how unfortunately it can take time to get up to where good should look like,” he said.

“That’s definitely beneficial because also he understands the journey we’re on.” AFP