Uncapped goalkeeper gets first French call up in World Cup squad

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PARIS, May 14 - Uncapped goalkeeper Robin Risser and Crystal Palace duo Maxence Lacroix and Jean-Philippe Mateta were all named in France’s World Cup squad by coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday.

Risser was picked on the back of his performances for Racing Lens, who will finish second in Ligue 1 and compete in the French Cup final later this month. The 21-year-old was voted Ligue 1's best goalkeeper earlier this week.

He gets a first call-up at the expense of Lucas Chevalier, who had been expected to feature but was overlooked after losing his starting berth in the Paris St Germain team and being sidelined injured. Chevalier has not played since January.

Striker Mateta, who debuted last October, has won three caps and was selected ahead of Randal Kolo Muani to fill the place vacated by Hugo Ekitike, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon playing for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last month.

"He has a different profile to other strikers," said Deschamps of his choice.

CAMAVINGA WILL BE DISAPPOINTED WITH OMISSION

There was also speculation about whether Deschamps would stick with Eduardo Camavinga, after a disappointing season with Real Madrid, but the coach chose defender Lacroix, who made an impressive debut against Brazil in March.

"I would imagine it is a huge disappointment for him but he has had a tough season with injury as well," the coach said of Camavinga.

There were no other surprises in the 26-man squad which has 10 players who featured in the last World Cup final in Qatar four years ago, while Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe remain from the side that won in Moscow in 2018.

Captain Mbappe leads a formidable attack that also features Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and rising star Michael Olise.

The squad was announced live on the main nightly news bulletin on France’s TF1 channel.

France compete in Group I at the World Cup against Iraq, Norway and Senegal.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Racing Lens), Brice Samba (Stade Rennais)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahce), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St Germain)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St Germain), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue (both Paris St Germain), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan). REUTERS