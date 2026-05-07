Unbeaten Tanzania league leaders fire coach despite yet another win

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DAR-es-SALAAM, May 7 - Tanzania champions Young Africans have fired their Portuguese coach Pedro Goncalves despite an away win on Wednesday taking them a step closer to retaining their title.

After a 1-0 victory at bottom-placed KMC maintained their unbeaten run in the league, Young Africans said in a brief statement only that Goncalves had been dismissed and thanked him for his contributions to the club.

Goncalves, formerly the coach of Angola’s national team, had been in the post for seven months and guided the side, who are also known as Yanga, to a five-point lead over arch-rivals Simba in the title race.

He also helped them secure a berth in the group phase of the African Champions League for only the fourth time. They narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals.

Yanga have won the Tanzania title for the last four seasons. REUTERS