Unbeaten Leverkusen outclass Bayern Munich 3-0 to take control of title race

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 10, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong in action with Bayern Munich's Raphael Guerreiro REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 10, 2024 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier and Thomas Mueller look dejected after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 10, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 10, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and teammates look dejected after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen outplayed champions Bayern Munich for a 3-0 victory on Saturday that sent them five points clear at the top of the league and put them firmly in charge of the title race.

The hosts, who have never won a Bundesliga title, struck in the 16th minute through Josip Stanisic - on loan from Bayern - to take the lead against the Bavarians, who managed only a single shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Spain international Alejandro Grimaldo added another five minutes after the restart before Jeremie Frimpong sealed the win in stoppage time to stretch their unbeaten run to 31 matches across all competitions this season.

Xabi Alonso's team, who also twice hit the woodwork, are now on 55 points, with Bayern, chasing a 12th straight league crown, in second place on 50. REUTERS

