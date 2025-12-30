Unbeaten Egypt find balance under Hassan at Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CAIRO, Dec 29 - When Hossam Hassan was appointed Egypt coach in early 2024, taking charge of a team largely accustomed to foreign managers over the past decade, serious questions were raised about his credentials.

Egypt's all-time leading scorer enjoys iconic status as a former prolific striker with a glittering playing career, but he had achieved little success as a coach at a handful of Egyptian clubs.

Almost two years into his tenure, however, Egypt appear to be heading in the right direction. They sealed smooth passage to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage with seven points in their group, ending a run of six successive draws across the past two editions of the tournament.

Egypt became the first team to reach the last 16, recording victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa before ending the group stage with a goalless draw against Angola on Monday after fielding a second-string side with top spot already secured.

Their form has raised hopes that the Pharaohs could finally deliver after years of near-misses and disappointment, as they chase a title they have not won since lifting the last of their record seven trophies in 2010.

Argentinian coach Hector Cuper and Portuguese Carlos Queiroz both came close, guiding Egypt to the final in 2017 and 2021 respectively, but defeat on both occasions extended the wait for another crown.

"Hossam Hassan has been an idol for us since we were young. He is a great coach tactically, but he also gives us strength with his fighting spirit," winger Mahmoud Trezeguet told reporters on Sunday.

"In the past period, we had excellent coaches who took us to finals, but this time I feel our spirit is different under Hossam Hassan."

TACTICAL FLEXIBILITY

Hassan, an animated coach who was once prone to fiery outbursts, has largely kept a cool head in the national job.

While he has long been praised for motivating his players and instilling a fighting spirit, critics questioned whether he possessed the tactical acumen to lead a team of Egypt's stature.

He has answered those doubts with a flexible approach. Egypt qualified smoothly for both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup and remain unbeaten in major competitive matches under Hassan, winning 12 and drawing five.

Against less-fancied opponents, he has often adopted a bold attacking style led by Premier League forwards Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. Against stronger rivals or in difficult away fixtures, Egypt have tended to play more cautiously, tightening up defensively.

In the opening 2-1 comeback win over Zimbabwe, Egypt created a flurry of chances, while in the subsequent 1-0 victory over South Africa they defended in numbers after right back Mohamed Hany was sent off just before halftime.

"While a coach who frequently changes his style of play may be seen as lacking a clear philosophy, the results tell a different story," said football pundit Ahmed Ezzeldin. "Egypt have become more flexible under Hossam Hassan." REUTERS