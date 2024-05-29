Unal makes Bournemouth move permanent with a four-year deal

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 28, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Enes Unal celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Toby Melville/ File Photo
Updated
May 29, 2024, 06:28 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 06:28 PM

Turkey forward Enes Unal has made his move to Bournemouth permanent with a fresh four-year contract after arriving on loan in January, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Unal, who missed most of the first half of 2023-24 due to a cruciate ligament tear while at LaLiga side Getafe, made 16 league appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival, scoring twice.

"His work rate and attitude have been exemplary following a long period of injury rehabilitation, and his desire to succeed in Premier League has been clear to see throughout," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness," said Unal, who assisted Antoine Semenyo's late winner in March as Bournemouth came back from 3-0 down to beat Luton Town 4-3.

"I am really excited for the years ahead," he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top