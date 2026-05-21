UK sending three police officers to World Cup for 'cultural' help

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LONDON, May 21 - British police are sending just three officers to the U.S. as "cultural interpreters" during the World Cup given the lack of any U.S. funding, UK police said on Thursday.

By contrast, 40 officers went to Germany for the 2024 European Championships, with financing by the hosts, said Mark Roberts, who leads football policing.

"The States are not funding mobile travel delegations this time," Roberts told reporters of next month's tournament where England and Scotland will play their three opening group games in the U.S.

Both nations have a huge travelling fan base and the English have a history of hooliganism, though the exorbitant cost may put many off this tournament which is being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"Our fans at World Cups are really well behaved ... I'm not anticipating problems, but clearly we'd rather have a presence there that can get involved if we are seeing issues develop," Roberts added, stressing that he was not criticising the U.S. decision nor was there hostility to a UK deployment.

The White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup 2026 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two additional British officers will be working with U.S. authorities at the Washington-based International Police Cooperation Center.

"Most of the other European countries just aren't bothering" to send their own officers to the tournament, Roberts added.

'CULTURAL' ASSISTANCE

Though the UK and U.S. share the same language and historical roots, British police accompanying fans would act as "cultural interpreters" to assist U.S. counterparts.

"We'll be saying to the local police often, 'this isn't a problem'," Roberts said.

"They might be noisy, they might be loud, clearly they may have a drink or two, but we will be often trying to calm people down and say, 'this is not a problem, it's not a precursor to disorder'."

Police were actually anticipating more problems domestically, linked to alcohol consumption and late kickoff times for British audiences, than at the tournament.

Mike Ankers, deputy director of the Football Policing Unit, said police would also be focusing on online abuse.

He cited the conviction of a man who sent racially abusive messages to England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship.

"What I would say is that anybody that's thinking about it ... we've got experts as digital media investigators that will find you and will make sure that we take action." REUTERS