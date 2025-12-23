Uganda coach Put unfazed by Tunisia's unbeaten streak

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Uganda coach Paul Put believes Tunisia’s perfect record will not be a decisive factor ahead of their Group C clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Tunisia are unbeaten in their last seven matches and drew 1-1 with Brazil in their most recent friendly. They also finished the African World Cup qualifiers without conceding a goal, winning nine times and avoiding defeat in 10 matches.

Uganda, meanwhile, have lost twice in their last three games, against Algeria in World Cup qualifying and Morocco in a friendly, and will test themselves against another North African side in their group opener.

"To be honest, I am not busy with these kinds of things. We are facing Tunisia, who did not lose for many games," Put told a press conference on Monday.

The Belgian coach, whose side are ranked 85th in the world, added: "It is a big team with very good players. But also we have a good team".

Uganda began preparations for the tournament on December 8 in Morocco, despite FIFA’s decision to allow foreign-based players to join their national teams only one week before the competition, but Put refused to make excuses.

"‘It is a big and a good opportunity, because you are going to play not only for the African continent, but also for the whole world who watch this tournament," he said. "I think we have the motivation, and we are going to do our level best to give a good performance." REUTERS