Uefa suffers court defeat, but Super League finds few fans

European football was hit with a bombshell in early 2021, when 12 of its biggest clubs announced they had signed up to the planned Super League, triggering a furious backlash from fans and a stark warning from Uefa that clubs and players who took part would be barred from competitions like the World Cup.

Within 48 hours, nine of the 12 rebel clubs – including six from the English Premier League – backed down and the project collapsed, leaving promoters A22 Sports Management to launch a legal challenge through the Spanish courts, which referred the question to the ECJ.

In response to the Super League threat, Uefa launched a major reform of the Champions League starting in 2024, with 36 teams involved instead of 32. The clubs will play in a single league competition, which will replace the current group stage, guaranteeing at least eight matches for each team.

On Dec 21, Europe’s top court came back with its verdict, on the face of it a massive blow to Uefa.

“The Fifa and Uefa rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful,” the ECJ ruled.

Because Uefa operates as a monopoly in setting the rules, while also organising tournaments of its own such as the Champions League, its criteria for authorising rival competitions should be “transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate”.

“However, the powers of Fifa and Uefa are not subject to any such criteria. Fifa and Uefa are, therefore, abusing a dominant position,” the court added.

A22 Sports Management responded to the ruling by crying victory and promising to launch a new Super League project with 64 teams from across Europe split into three divisions with promotion and relegation within their system, and free video streaming to fans from a dedicated app.

“We have won the right to compete. The Uefa monopoly is over. Football is free,” the firm’s chief executive Bernd Reichart declared in a social media post from the A22 account.

“Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.”