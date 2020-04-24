UEFA releasing $108m to clubs amid standstill

GENEVA • Uefa yesterday released nearly €70 million (S$108 million) of compensation payments to European football clubs ahead of schedule to help them deal with the devastating impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

The governing body traditionally pays clubs who have contributed players to national teams during the qualification process for the European Championships.

The payment was due to be made after the completion of the qualification play-offs, which had originally been set for last month.

But with the ties, which will decide the quadrennial tournament's final four teams, indefinitely postponed, Uefa has moved to ensure its clubs, particularly the lesser-known ones, are given an urgent cash lifeline.

The breakdown is as follows: €50 million will go to clubs who released players for the 39 national teams not involved in the play-offs, with €17.7 million going to clubs that provided players for the 16 teams that are in the play-offs.

A further €2.7 million will be sent later upon the eventual completion of those games.

"European clubs are an integral part of the success of our national team competitions," Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said.

"As a result, a share of our national team competition revenues is distributed to the clubs which release players for those matches.

"In these difficult times, when many clubs are facing financial issues, especially with their cash flow, it was our duty to make sure that clubs receive these payments as quickly as possible."

Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) and Italian Serie A leaders Juventus, praised the decisiveness shown by Uefa.

"This represents a much-needed liquidity injection into club finances and is a result of ECA's joint work with Uefa on safeguarding clubs at this time of existential threat."

Uefa said the payments would see 676 clubs from Europe receive amounts ranging from €3,200 to €630,000, giving them "vital breathing room at a critical time".

Just like the announcement on Tuesday, Uefa reiterated its desire for domestic leagues to complete the season, but outlined "legitimate reasons" for any premature termination of the current term.

Referencing the Belgian and Scottish leagues' desire to call an end to their respective seasons, it said it would only accept the following reasons.

••Existence of an official order prohibiting sports events so that the domestic competitions cannot be completed before a date that would make it possible to finish the current season in good time before the next season commences.

•Insurmountable economic problems which make finishing the season impossible because it would put at risk the long-term financial stability of the domestic competition and/or clubs.

Uefa also confirmed it would leave it up to its respective national associations and leagues to determine the final standings, including qualification for the Champions League and Europa League, for any campaign that is concluded early.

It, however, added that the criteria should be based on "objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles".

