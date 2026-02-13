UEFA Nations League 2026-27 draw
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 - Following is the draw for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League made on Thursday.
League A
Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey
Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece
Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic
Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales
League B
Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia
Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland
Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo
Group B4: Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden
League C
Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino
Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar*
Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*
League D
Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, Malta/Luxembourg*, Andorra
Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein REUTERS