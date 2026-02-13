Straitstimes.com header logo

UEFA Nations League 2026-27 draw

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 - Following is the draw for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League made on Thursday.

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar*

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, Malta/Luxembourg*, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein REUTERS

See more on

Ireland

Czech Republic

Northern Ireland

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.