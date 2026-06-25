Straitstimes.com header logo

UEFA names trailblazing official Frappart as refereeing officer

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v FC Metz - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - April 10, 2026 Referee Stephanie Frappart talks to FC Metz's Sadibou Sane and Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v FC Metz - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - April 10, 2026 Referee Stephanie Frappart talks to FC Metz's Sadibou Sane and Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou

June 25 - UEFA has appointed French official Stephanie Frappart as a refereeing officer on its referees committee, European soccer's governing body announced on Thursday.

Frappart, an international referee since 2010, will handle referee development, performance monitoring, technical guidance and match official appointments for UEFA competitions. Frappart entered the history books when she became the first woman to referee a French Ligue 1 match in 2019, officiating a game between Amiens and Strasbourg.

The same year, Frappart also took charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, becoming the first woman to officiate in a major men's European match.

In 2022, Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match when she led an all-female officiating team during the group-stage game between Costa Rica and Germany in Qatar. In the women's game, her major appointments include refereeing the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final and the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

Fifa

Appointments

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.