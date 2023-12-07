UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group B - France v Norway - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - October 31, 2023 Norway's Vilde Boe Risa receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

UEFA has introduced a women's health expert panel with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and their occurrence in the women's game, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women's football community, aiming to gather insights.

"Addressing the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's football is crucial for the wellbeing of athletes and the advancement of the sport," UEFA Chief Medical Officer Zoran Bahtijarevic said.

Multiple female players, including England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, missed the Women's World Cup earlier this year due to significant injuries.

The initiative will form the centrepiece of a wider ACL injury awareness campaign slated to begin in the latter half of 2024. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top