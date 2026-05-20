UEFA hands lifetime ban to Czech coach who secretly filmed female players

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May 20 - UEFA has issued a lifetime ban to Petr Vlachovsky, a Czech women's soccer coach who secretly filmed his players, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

Czech media reported that the coach was convicted in May 2025 and initially received a suspended one-year prison sentence and a five-year domestic coaching ban for filming FC Slovacko's players in changing rooms, the youngest of whom was 17.

In a statement, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) said it had decided to ban Vlachovsky "from exercising any football-related activity for life" following the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate allegations of potential misconduct.

"The CEDB further decided to request FIFA to extend the abovementioned ban on a worldwide level and to order the Football Association of the Czech Republic to revoke Mr. Petr Vlachovsky’s coaching licence," the statement added.

FC Slovacko did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Football players' union FIFPRO welcomed the ban as well as UEFA's request for world soccer governing body FIFA to impose an international ban on Vlachovsky.

"This outcome sends a strong and necessary message that abusive and inappropriate behaviour has no place in football and that safeguarding the wellbeing of players must remain a priority at every level of the game," FIFPRO added in a statement.

Vlachovsky had also previously served as coach of the Czech women's Under-19s team. REUTERS