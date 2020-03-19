Uefa faces minefield in bid to solve delays

LONDON • Uefa's decision to postpone Euro 2020 for a year has bought European football leagues some time, but extremely complex decisions lie ahead on how, if, and when to finish the domestic season as well as the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

How long the devastating impact of the global coronavirus pandemic continues will be the decisive factor as local football authorities seek to salvage their halted campaigns.

The epicentre of the Covid-19 disease has shifted from China, where it originated from, to Europe, with France, Italy and Spain under lockdown, and other countries like the United Kingdom being ravaged.

During Uefa's crisis meeting on Tuesday to confirm the postponement of Euro 2020 to next year, a working group was also formed to look at solutions with the hope of still completing the term by June 30 - which is when many players' deals expire.

"The focus now will be to come up with solutions to conclude the club season in the most practical manner and, beyond that, ensure football returns as quickly as possible to its natural form and rhythm," said Andrea Agnelli, Juventus chief executive officer and chairman of the European Club Association.

According to KPMG estimates, clubs in Europe's top-five leagues stand to lose around €4 billion (S$6.3 billion) if no further games are staged. As the priority is for the domestic leagues to reach a conclusion, this may result in a more streamlined Champions League and Europa League format.

Both competitions were cut off at the last-16 stage before being suspended indefinitely.

An idea that has been floated is for the traditional two-legged quarter-final ties to be cut to one-off games. The semi-finals could then come together like a "final four" format like in basketball.

That would see both semi-finals and final played over the course of a few days, with the Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, and the Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland.

Spanish daily Marca, however, said on Tuesday night that both finals will be pushed back to June 27 and 24 respectively from their original dates of May 30 and 27.

But according to ESPN, Uefa has to navigate a minefield as not only must one-legged ties be held at as-yet-found neutral venues, it comes against the backdrop of sweeping worldwide travel restrictions.

Clubs also have to accept a loss in revenue if games are reduced and broadcasters must agree to air fewer live games than contractually stated.

A complete shutdown is still on the table, but it is the least favoured option as it would mean serious financial losses, both for Uefa and major clubs, if the Champions League and the Europa League cannot conclude. Last season, Uefa paid out €1.9 billion in prize money and TV revenue to clubs competing in the Champions League.

Its president, Aleksander Ceferin, said: "We have different options... Whatever we decide, nothing is sure because we don't know when this Covid-19 will stop."

While Uefa can advise individual leagues, it is up to them to decide how best to resume.

They will not, however, recommend that leagues finish the term now and declare the club that is currently top of the table the winners.

Calling it fake news that Liverpool, who are just two Premier League wins away from claiming their first English title in 30 years, will be awarded the trophy prematurely, Ceferin said: "I can say that it's not true."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG