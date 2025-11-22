Straitstimes.com header logo

UEFA apologises over removal of Scotland fan videos

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Scotland v Denmark - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 18, 2025 Scotland fans celebrate after they qualify for the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

European soccer's governing body UEFA has apologised after forcing the removal of videos of Scotland fans celebrating the team qualifying for the World Cup from social media due to copyright infringement.

The Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA) received email notices from UEFA stating that it had shared footage showing TV coverage of Scotland's World Cup qualifying 4-2 victory against Denmark on X without permission.

UEFA, who own the broadcast rights of the match, said on Friday via a spokesperson to the BBC: "It appears that the relevant content was wrongly picked up by our content protection agencies.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and thank you for your understanding."

The posts showed fans across the country celebrating Tuesday's match, where Scotland secured a World Cup spot for the first time since 1998. The SFSA's X account was subsequently blocked. REUTERS

