UAE beat Oman to reach Gulf Cup final against Saudi

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JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 3 - Forward Ousmane Camara scored the only goal as the United Arab Emirates beat Oman 1-0 on Saturday to set up a final against Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup.

Saudi edged Asian champions Qatar 3-2 on penalties after 120 minutes ended goalless in an earlier, poor-quality semi-final.

Camara headed home from close range to lead Zlatko Dalic's side to the final for the first time since 2018. The UAE are seeking to clinch the title for a third time after their triumphs in 2007 and 2013.

UAE playmaker Nicolas Gimenez squandered a penalty in the 56th minute.

Oman, runners-up in the previous edition, had reached the semi-finals after advancing ahead of Iraq by lot when the two teams finished level on all Group A tiebreak criteria.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais played a huge role by making two saves in the penalty shootout, denying Jassem Gaber and Boualem Khoukhi from the spot.

Al Owais, 34, saved Khoukhi's penalty and then denied him again when the kick was ordered to be retaken.

Qatar were solid in defence and came closest to breaking the deadlock when substitute Edmilson struck the crossbar late in the second half.

However, the main talking point for Julen Lopetegui's side was talisman Akram Afif's frustrated reaction after being substituted in the 69th minute, with the forward appearing unhappy as he left the pitch.

Saudi Arabia will hope to end a 22-year wait to regain the Gulf Cup when they host the UAE in Tuesday's final at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. REUTERS