Straitstimes.com header logo

U.S. striker Agyemang ruled out of World Cup due to injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mar 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; United States forward Patrick Agyemang (25) controls the ball against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mar 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; United States forward Patrick Agyemang (25) controls the ball against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

April 7 - U.S. striker Patrick Agyemang has suffered an Achilles tendon injury that will keep him out of the World Cup, his English club Derby County said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was injured in the first half of Derby's 2-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship (second tier) on Monday and was taken off on a stretcher.

"The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer's FIFA World Cup. At this stage it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery."

Agyemang has scored six goals in 14 internationals since making his U.S. debut last year. He played in both the team's friendlies during the March international window.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino must name his World Cup squad by May 30. The U.S., co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, will face Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D.

The World Cup starts on June 11. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

Fifa

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.