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U.S. picks Freese in goal, Paraguay's Enciso makes start in World Cup match in LA

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 11, 2026 Matt Freese of the U.S. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 11, 2026 Matt Freese of the U.S. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

REUTERS

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LOS ANGELES, June 12 - U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected Matt Freese over Matt Turner to start in goal in Friday's World Cup match at Los Angeles Stadium while Julio Enciso will make a surprise start for Paraguay despite a recent injury.

• U.S. starting lineup includes defender Chris Richards, who had been working his way back from an ankle injury.

• Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic spearhead U.S. attack and captain Tim Ream will lead the home side's defence.

• Enciso's presence should provide a boost to a Paraguay squad that has struggled to score in recent matches.

• Gustavo Alfaro selects Orlando Gill to start in goal.

• The Group D match marks the first match in the U.S. of the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Lineups:

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Junior Alonso, Gustavo Gomez, Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Damian Bobadilla, Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso

United States: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.